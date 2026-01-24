Cold War Tactics: Kyiv's Buildings Left in the Cold

In a chilling sequence of events, approximately 6,000 buildings in Kyiv have been deprived of heating following a Russian assault, according to a statement by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Residents in Ukraine's capital are battling harsh winter conditions, with mercury levels dropping to minus 12 degrees Celsius, intensifying the gravity of the situation.

This latest incident underscores the ongoing strife as residents endure both the cold weather and the geopolitical tensions affecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)