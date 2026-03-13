NC MPs meet Murmu, seek restoration of J-K statehood, protection of job rights

National Conference MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Friday met Droupadi Murmu here and submitted a memorandum, seeking early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, and flagging issues such as land and job rights, hydropower projects and unemployment. MPs Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum raising a range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement. The MPs ''strongly urged the early restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in line with the assurances made on the floor of Parliament,'' it said. They also ''emphasised the need to protect land and job rights of the local population and called for a comprehensive economic and employment package to address the growing unemployment crisis among the youth,'' the statement said. The delegation sought the return of major hydroelectric power projects currently operated by NHPC Limited to the region, stating that Jammu and Kashmir should receive a fair share of benefits from its natural resources. The memorandum also highlighted environmental concerns, noting the impact of climate change and the rapid retreat of glaciers such as the Kolahoi Glacier, and called for urgent scientific and policy interventions to protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Kichloo said on X that he, along with his colleagues, had the honour of calling on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. ''We submitted a memorandum highlighting key concerns of Jammu & Kashmir,'' he added.

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