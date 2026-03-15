Welcome Showers Bring Relief, Surface Prospects of Storms

Light rain greeted numerous city areas on Sunday morning, providing a much-needed respite from the prevailing dry conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a rainfall measurement of 5 mm, resulting in cooler temperatures and forecasting a high of 28 degrees Celsius. The city saw rain in key locations like Rafi Marg and Parliament Street, among others.

A yellow alert was issued for potential light rainfall and thunderstorms, while air quality was rated as moderate with an AQI of 190 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.