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Welcome Showers Bring Relief, Surface Prospects of Storms

Many city areas experienced light rainfall on Sunday, easing dry conditions. Rainfall was recorded in various locations, and a yellow alert was issued for the day, forecasting light rain, thunderstorms, and winds. Air quality was moderate, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 10:30 IST
Welcome Showers Bring Relief, Surface Prospects of Storms
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Light rain greeted numerous city areas on Sunday morning, providing a much-needed respite from the prevailing dry conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a rainfall measurement of 5 mm, resulting in cooler temperatures and forecasting a high of 28 degrees Celsius. The city saw rain in key locations like Rafi Marg and Parliament Street, among others.

A yellow alert was issued for potential light rainfall and thunderstorms, while air quality was rated as moderate with an AQI of 190 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

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