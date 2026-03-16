Crocodile Surprise: IIT Bombay Hosts Uninvited Guest
A 9-foot-long crocodile wandered onto the IIT Bombay campus in Mumbai, prompting a swift response from wildlife experts. Spotted by campus security, the reptile was safely captured by the forest department and RAWW team. After a medical check, it will be returned to its habitat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A surprising visitor arrived at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus in the form of a 9-foot-long crocodile.
Security staff on campus quickly identified the reptile, which had likely strayed from the nearby Powai lake, and alerted the forest department control room.
Experts from the forest department and RAWW collaborated to capture the animal safely. The crocodile underwent a medical examination and will be released back into its natural habitat once deemed healthy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- crocodile
- IIT Bombay
- Powai
- Mumbai
- wildlife
- rescue
- forest department
- RAWW
- Powai lake
- habitat
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