Unexpected Showers Cool Punjab and Haryana
Light rains hit Punjab, resulting in a temperature drop more significant than usual for the season. Cities like Pathankot, Rupnagar, and Hoshiarpur saw precipitation, affecting temperatures in Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala. Similarly, Haryana regions also recorded cooler temperatures due to rainfall.
- Country:
- India
In an unanticipated climatic shift, light rains swept across parts of Punjab on Monday, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures. Pathankot and Rupnagar recorded significant rainfall figures of 14 mm and 9.5 mm, respectively.
As the weather demonstrated an unusual coolness, maximum temperatures in key cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala were noted at 21, 21.6, and 26 degrees Celsius, marking a descent up to five degrees below the typical seasonal average.
The neighboring state of Haryana also experienced a temperature dip due to similar weather patterns, with Ambala, Hisar, and Karnal registering between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh followed suit with a temperature reading of 26.4 degrees Celsius.
- READ MORE ON:
- rainfall
- temperature
- Punjab
- Haryana
- climate
- weather
- Pathankot
- Amritsar
- Ludhiana
- Chandigarh
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