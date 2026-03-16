Unexpected Showers Cool Punjab and Haryana

In an unanticipated climatic shift, light rains swept across parts of Punjab on Monday, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures. Pathankot and Rupnagar recorded significant rainfall figures of 14 mm and 9.5 mm, respectively.

As the weather demonstrated an unusual coolness, maximum temperatures in key cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala were noted at 21, 21.6, and 26 degrees Celsius, marking a descent up to five degrees below the typical seasonal average.

The neighboring state of Haryana also experienced a temperature dip due to similar weather patterns, with Ambala, Hisar, and Karnal registering between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh followed suit with a temperature reading of 26.4 degrees Celsius.