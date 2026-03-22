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Tragedy in Istanbul: Gas Explosion Rocks Central District

A natural gas explosion in Istanbul's Fatih district led to the collapse of two buildings, resulting in one death and 10 injuries. Rescue operations are ongoing, while local authorities, including Governor Davut Gul, have been actively involved in assessing the situation and providing support to the affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:32 IST
Tragedy in Istanbul: Gas Explosion Rocks Central District
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  • Turkey

In a tragic incident, a natural gas explosion in Istanbul's bustling Fatih district has caused considerable devastation, leading to the collapse of two buildings. The explosion has claimed one life and left 10 others injured, sparking a swift response from search and rescue teams.

The Istanbul Governor's office released a statement confirming the casualties and highlighted that one of the injured remains in critical condition. Emergency services worked tirelessly to extricate the victims from the rubble, transporting them to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care.

Governor Davut Gul visited the scene to evaluate the extent of the damage and later checked on the survivors at the hospital, emphasizing the city's commitment to supporting those affected. Efforts to investigate the cause of the explosion are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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