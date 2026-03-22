Tragedy in Istanbul: Gas Explosion Rocks Central District

In a tragic incident, a natural gas explosion in Istanbul's bustling Fatih district has caused considerable devastation, leading to the collapse of two buildings. The explosion has claimed one life and left 10 others injured, sparking a swift response from search and rescue teams.

The Istanbul Governor's office released a statement confirming the casualties and highlighted that one of the injured remains in critical condition. Emergency services worked tirelessly to extricate the victims from the rubble, transporting them to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care.

Governor Davut Gul visited the scene to evaluate the extent of the damage and later checked on the survivors at the hospital, emphasizing the city's commitment to supporting those affected. Efforts to investigate the cause of the explosion are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)