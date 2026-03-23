Stalled Dreams: The Crisis of Delhi Land Pooling Policy

Rajya Sabha Congress MP Neeraj Dangi has called on the government to accelerate the implementation of the Land Pooling Policy and to notify the long-awaited Delhi Master Plan 2041. The delays have left thousands of landowners in distress, as highlighted during a Special Mention in Parliament.

Conceived in 2013 to revolutionize urban development through participatory land sharing, the Delhi Land Pooling Policy's modifications in 2018, including halving the floor area ratio and mandating consortiums, have aggravated the situation for small landowners. Despite a decade since its inception, the policy languishes unimplemented, causing severe hardship for land investors.

Dangi pointed out that the absence of Master Plan Delhi 2041 further stalls progress. He urged the government to establish a time-bound roadmap for mission-mode execution, streamline procedural hurdles, and expedite the master plan's notification to restore landowners' aspirations and investor confidence.