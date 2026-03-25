Tech Titans: Bengaluru and Hyderabad's Economic Ascendancy
Bengaluru and Hyderabad drive over half of India's urban growth, reshaping cities with tech-led momentum, as revealed by UnboxingBLR's 'WeAreCity 2026' report. While Bengaluru excels in startups and financial maturity, Hyderabad emerges as a Global Capability Centre hub. Both cities lead in infrastructure and economic growth indices.
The tech giants of Bengaluru and Hyderabad are at the forefront of India's urban growth, significantly influencing job creation, consumption, and mobility. A recent report titled 'WeAreCity 2026' has revealed that these cities contributed to more than half of the Grade A office spaces added over the past five years.
Unveiled at the Indiaspora Global AI Summit 2026, the report, 'A Tale of Two Cities', compares these fast-growing tech hubs with Delhi NCR and Greater Mumbai, highlighting their economic impact despite having smaller populations. Bengaluru stands out as a startup capital, leading in innovation and financial maturity, while Hyderabad is rapidly establishing itself as a Global Capability Centre hub.
Both cities exhibit competitive advantages in liveability, workforce pull, and infrastructure. These insights offer a roadmap for urban policymakers aiming to enhance economic development in India's cities. The report underscores a shift from perception to data-driven understanding of how cities shape India's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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