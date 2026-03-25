Tech Titans: Bengaluru and Hyderabad's Economic Ascendancy

The tech giants of Bengaluru and Hyderabad are at the forefront of India's urban growth, significantly influencing job creation, consumption, and mobility. A recent report titled 'WeAreCity 2026' has revealed that these cities contributed to more than half of the Grade A office spaces added over the past five years.

Unveiled at the Indiaspora Global AI Summit 2026, the report, 'A Tale of Two Cities', compares these fast-growing tech hubs with Delhi NCR and Greater Mumbai, highlighting their economic impact despite having smaller populations. Bengaluru stands out as a startup capital, leading in innovation and financial maturity, while Hyderabad is rapidly establishing itself as a Global Capability Centre hub.

Both cities exhibit competitive advantages in liveability, workforce pull, and infrastructure. These insights offer a roadmap for urban policymakers aiming to enhance economic development in India's cities. The report underscores a shift from perception to data-driven understanding of how cities shape India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)