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Tragedy Strikes Markapuram: Bus Fire Claims Eight Lives

A devastating bus fire accident in Markapuram district resulted in at least eight fatalities and about 18 injuries. The bus collided with a gravel-loaded tipper. Retrieval operations are ongoing as some bodies remain trapped. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sorrow over the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-03-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 08:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes Markapuram: Bus Fire Claims Eight Lives
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal bus accident in Markapuram district on Thursday led to at least eight deaths, with the victims being burned alive as confirmed by local police. Around 18 injured individuals were rescued and taken to the hospital. The collision occurred when the bus hit a gravel-loaded tipper.

Authorities are undertaking efforts to identify those affected and have initiated communication with their families. Markapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nagraju, said rescue operations continue, hindered by the trapped bodies due to the subsequent fire ignited by the crash.

The tragic incident drew condolences from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who expressed his shock and grief for the lives lost in this unfortunate event.

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