Kerala's Battle Against Wildlife Conflicts and Rubber Crises

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed high-range communities ahead of the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls, highlighting steps taken to safeguard their wellbeing amidst central law constraints.

Speaking at a press conference in Kanjirappally, Vijayan discussed the serious issue of human-wildlife conflict, exacerbated by the Centre's Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Despite these obstacles, the state has enacted measures to empower officials to act against threatening wildlife, although central approval is pending.

Highlighting economic concerns, Vijayan pointed to national policies impacting Kerala's rubber farmers, notably the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement. In response, the state government raised the support price of rubber and is establishing Kerala Rubber Limited. He emphasized the government's commitment to both development and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)