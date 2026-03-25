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Kerala's Battle Against Wildlife Conflicts and Rubber Crises

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the challenges of human-wildlife conflicts and the rubber industry crisis. He criticized central laws for hindering state actions and outlined legal and financial measures taken to support affected communities, including increased compensation and policy interventions to protect rubber farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:30 IST
Kerala's Battle Against Wildlife Conflicts and Rubber Crises
Kerala Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed high-range communities ahead of the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls, highlighting steps taken to safeguard their wellbeing amidst central law constraints.

Speaking at a press conference in Kanjirappally, Vijayan discussed the serious issue of human-wildlife conflict, exacerbated by the Centre's Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Despite these obstacles, the state has enacted measures to empower officials to act against threatening wildlife, although central approval is pending.

Highlighting economic concerns, Vijayan pointed to national policies impacting Kerala's rubber farmers, notably the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement. In response, the state government raised the support price of rubber and is establishing Kerala Rubber Limited. He emphasized the government's commitment to both development and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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