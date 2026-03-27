Delhi Police Investigates Ticket-for-Money Scandal
The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against individuals connected to the Congress due to allegations of demanding money for election tickets. A complaint stated a man was asked to pay a significant amount to secure a ticket for his wife. An investigation is now underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a notable development, the Delhi Police have officially registered an FIR linked to a ticket-for-money scandal, according to inside sources on Friday.
The case targets individuals associated with the Congress, following serious allegations that financial demands were made in exchange for election tickets.
The investigation was triggered by a complaint alleging coercion for a substantial payment to secure an electoral ticket. Delhi Police have commenced an in-depth probe into these accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)