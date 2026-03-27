Water Woes in Delhi: Chandrawal Plant Issues Affect Supply

Residents of Chanakyapuri, Kashmere Gate, and Paharganj, among other areas in North and Central Delhi, are facing reduced water supply due to issues at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, according to a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) order.

Currently, 47 million gallons per day (MGD) is operational against the plant's 58 MGD capacity, with additional water tankers deployed to alleviate shortages. Despite phased repairs initiated on March 25, recurring motor faults during operational hours continue to hinder normal water supply, a DJB official noted.

Efforts include deploying around 100 water tankers in neighborhoods like Karol Bagh and West Patel Nagar to ensure fair distribution. The plant faced damage on March 22, affecting many central Delhi areas, including those under the New Delhi Municipal Council. DJB's team works tirelessly to restore normality, providing partial supply solutions for affected zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)