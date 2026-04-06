Electric Fault Sparks 'Lava' Scare in Jalna City

A black substance eruption in Jalna city caused by an electrical fault initially raised concerns of volcanic activity. On Monday, faulty equipment led to electric current melting rocks, creating a lava-like appearance, officials confirmed.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) quickly stepped in after the alarming phenomenon. The District Administration, with help from the Disaster Management Department, ensured prompt action to fix the problem.

Preliminary findings revealed a faulty pin caused current to flow into the ground, generating heat and rock melting. Authorities reassured locals that normalcy has returned, and this was an electrical, not geological, issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)