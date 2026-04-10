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Wildlife's Gateway: Underpasses Pave the Way for Eco-Movement

A study reveals that wildlife, including tigers and elephants, are using underpasses on the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor. Conducted by NHAI and WII, the study highlights 40,444 wildlife movements, including those of the Golden Jackal and Nilgai. This emphasizes the importance of infrastructure in ecological preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:28 IST
Wildlife's Gateway: Underpasses Pave the Way for Eco-Movement
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  • India

In a groundbreaking study, wildlife has been observed using animal underpasses on the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor. This finding marks a significant milestone in sustainable infrastructure development.

The study, titled 'Landscapes Reconnected', was led by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII). Conducted over an 18 km stretch, researchers documented 40,444 wildlife movements, including endangered species like tigers and elephants.

Officials highlight that such infrastructure not only benefits wildlife but ensures ecological connectivity. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to inaugurate the corridor, the study underscores the role of thoughtful infrastructure in natural habitat preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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