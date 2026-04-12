Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Delhi

An 11-year-old girl tragically lost her life after being struck by a bus in Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police confirmed on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 PM Saturday near Shadipur Depot. Kaptan Singh, 40, the bus driver and a resident of Najafgarh, has been detained by the authorities, and the vehicle involved has been seized for inspection.

A senior officer of the police mentioned that after receiving a PCR call reporting the incident, a team was dispatched to the location to gather evidence and start an inquiry. The body has been transported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for post-mortem and other legal formalities, while efforts continue to establish the exact chronology of the events.