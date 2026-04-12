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Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Delhi

An 11-year-old girl was fatally struck by a bus in Delhi's Patel Nagar area. The accident occurred near Shadipur Depot on Saturday night. The bus driver has been apprehended, and the vehicle seized. An inquiry is underway, with efforts to piece together the incident's details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:01 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Delhi
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An 11-year-old girl tragically lost her life after being struck by a bus in Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police confirmed on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 PM Saturday near Shadipur Depot. Kaptan Singh, 40, the bus driver and a resident of Najafgarh, has been detained by the authorities, and the vehicle involved has been seized for inspection.

A senior officer of the police mentioned that after receiving a PCR call reporting the incident, a team was dispatched to the location to gather evidence and start an inquiry. The body has been transported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for post-mortem and other legal formalities, while efforts continue to establish the exact chronology of the events.

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