China Offers Support to Quake-Hit Venezuela
China has pledged its assistance to Venezuela following two devastating earthquakes. The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed no Chinese casualties have been reported. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun assured continuous support during a press briefing in Beijing. The statement highlights China's commitment to international cooperation in times of crisis.
China has extended its support to Venezuela in the aftermath of two significant earthquakes, promising aid and cooperation, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.
During a press briefing in Beijing, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced that there have been no reports of Chinese casualties or injuries resulting from the earthquakes.
Guo emphasized China's readiness to assist and collaborate with Venezuela during this challenging time, reinforcing the country's commitment to international solidarity.
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