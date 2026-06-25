China Offers Support to Quake-Hit Venezuela

China Will Do What It Can To Assist Venezuela After Two Powerful Earthquakes Struck The South American Country

China has extended its support to Venezuela in the aftermath of two significant earthquakes, promising aid and cooperation, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday.

During a press briefing in Beijing, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced that there have been no reports of Chinese casualties or injuries resulting from the earthquakes.

Guo emphasized China's readiness to assist and collaborate with Venezuela during this challenging time, reinforcing the country's commitment to international solidarity.