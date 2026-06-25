Iraq's OPEC Dilemma: An Oil-Powered Tug of War

Iraq considers leaving OPEC if its oil production quota is not significantly increased, amid financial crises and economic rebuilding efforts. Despite the pressure, Iraq intends to stay in OPEC while seeking a higher quota aligned with its capabilities. The situation sparks global market interest and potential impact on oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iraq Will Consider All Available Options If Its Opec Quota Is Not Significantly Increased And Has Weighed Leaving The Producer Group | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:03 IST
Iraq's OPEC Dilemma: An Oil-Powered Tug of War
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Iraq is weighing all options regarding its OPEC membership if it doesn't see a meaningful rise in its production quota, potentially contemplating an exit from the group, sources informed Reuters.

This potential departure, following the UAE's exit earlier this year, would be another blow to OPEC, with Iraq's financial crisis exacerbating the issue.

Nonetheless, Iraq remains committed to OPEC for now, seeking better terms, while working to restore its oil export capacity and aiming to increase production significantly in the coming years, according to officials and spokespersons.

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