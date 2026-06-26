Typhoon Mekkhala's Impact: Evacuations in Japan and Taiwan's Flood Preparedness

Typhoon Mekkhala prompted the evacuation of over 2 million people in Japan and caused significant disruptions in Taiwan due to heavy rains and flooding. Both countries issued warnings and took precautionary measures to minimize risks, with significant impacts on transportation and daily activities in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Japan Evacuated More Than Million People And Issued Flood And Landslide Warnings As Typhoon Mekkhala Approached On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 10:24 IST
Typhoon Mekkhala's Impact: Evacuations in Japan and Taiwan's Flood Preparedness

In a dramatic turn of events, Typhoon Mekkhala has led to the evacuation of more than 2 million people in Japan. Authorities have issued flood and landslide warnings as the storm approaches.

The typhoon, which has also affected Taiwan, caused torrential rains that led to the shutdown of various sectors, leaving around 6 million people unable to work or attend school. The southern regions of Taiwan have been particularly hard hit, with severe flooding disrupting daily life.

Japan has responded by canceling over 200 flights and suspending train services, while Toyota halted operations at a factory in the Kyushu region. Taiwanese regions have followed suit, closing offices and schools as a precautionary measure. Despite these challenges, responses are in full force to mitigate the storm's impact.

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