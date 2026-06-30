Israel Probes Dumped Cannabis Imports from Canada

The Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry has announced the initiation of an investigation targeting cannabis imports from Canada. This probe is triggered by findings suggesting that such imports may have caused or may potentially cause harm to the domestic cannabis manufacturing industry.

The investigation, led by the Commissioner for Trade Levies, aims to uncover any adverse effects resulting from these imports. The Ministry has deemed the situation as sufficiently serious to necessitate a comprehensive examination into any potential causal links between the imports and damage to Israeli manufacturers.

Spanning from January to December 2025, the investigation will assess the dumping aspect, while the damage assessment will cover the period from 2023 to 2025. The findings may have significant implications for Israel-Canada trade relations in this sector.