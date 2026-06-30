Israel Probes Dumped Cannabis Imports from Canada

Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry has launched an investigation into alleged dumped cannabis imports from Canada. The probe will focus on potential damage to local manufacturers, with investigation periods outlined for both dumping and damages. The outcome could impact trade relations between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:52 IST
Israel Probes Dumped Cannabis Imports from Canada
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry has announced the initiation of an investigation targeting cannabis imports from Canada. This probe is triggered by findings suggesting that such imports may have caused or may potentially cause harm to the domestic cannabis manufacturing industry.

The investigation, led by the Commissioner for Trade Levies, aims to uncover any adverse effects resulting from these imports. The Ministry has deemed the situation as sufficiently serious to necessitate a comprehensive examination into any potential causal links between the imports and damage to Israeli manufacturers.

Spanning from January to December 2025, the investigation will assess the dumping aspect, while the damage assessment will cover the period from 2023 to 2025. The findings may have significant implications for Israel-Canada trade relations in this sector.

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