Tragedy in the Flames: Two Dead in Greek Wildfire

A wildfire in northern Greece claimed two lives after engulfing a house in a forested area near Liti, Thessaloniki. The blaze, driven by strong winds, forced evacuations from the settlement. Greece is a wildfire hotspot due to climate-induced temperature increases, causing more destructive fires during summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two People Died After A Wildfire Gutted A House In A Forested Settlement In Northern Greece | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:27 IST
Tragedy in the Flames: Two Dead in Greek Wildfire
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A destructive wildfire in northern Greece resulted in the deaths of two individuals after a house was consumed by flames. The incident occurred in a forested settlement near Liti, close to Thessaloniki.

Local reports confirmed that strong winds accelerated the spread of the fire, which began on Tuesday afternoon, quickly reaching the property. The fire brigade discovered a deceased man outside and a second body inside the destroyed home while extinguishing the fire.

Authorities had previously instructed residents to evacuate to a nearby playing field as a precaution. Greece, along with other Mediterranean nations, has become a wildfire hotspot due to climate change, with increasing temperatures and dry summers leading to more severe fires.

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