Tragedy in the Flames: Two Dead in Greek Wildfire

A destructive wildfire in northern Greece resulted in the deaths of two individuals after a house was consumed by flames. The incident occurred in a forested settlement near Liti, close to Thessaloniki.

Local reports confirmed that strong winds accelerated the spread of the fire, which began on Tuesday afternoon, quickly reaching the property. The fire brigade discovered a deceased man outside and a second body inside the destroyed home while extinguishing the fire.

Authorities had previously instructed residents to evacuate to a nearby playing field as a precaution. Greece, along with other Mediterranean nations, has become a wildfire hotspot due to climate change, with increasing temperatures and dry summers leading to more severe fires.