Tragic Bus Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Claims Eight Lives

In a tragic road incident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, at least eight passengers lost their lives when a bus collided with a trailer and caught fire in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday. The bus, traveling from Rishikesh to Indore, was reportedly engulfed in flames following the collision.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed profound grief over the incident. Governor Bagde issued a statement extending condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for a swift recovery of the injured. Chief Minister Sharma conveyed similar sentiments, describing the incident as heart-wrenching and praying for strength for the affected families.

Local authorities confirmed the rescue of approximately 25 individuals, with officials noting that rescue operations were still underway. The District Magistrate, Saumya Jha, highlighted the difficulty in confirming the total death toll, explaining that efforts to control the fire were ongoing. Congress MP Murari Lal Meena acknowledged the recovery of eight charred bodies and confirmed the hospitalization of 11 injured individuals.