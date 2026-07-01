Tragic Bus Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Claims Eight Lives

A horrific road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals. The tragedy involved a bus and a trailer collision, which led to a fire. State leaders have expressed condolences, while rescue operations continue for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 11:04 IST
Tragic Bus Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Claims Eight Lives
Injured in the bus collision and fire, Dausa, Rajasthan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road incident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, at least eight passengers lost their lives when a bus collided with a trailer and caught fire in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday. The bus, traveling from Rishikesh to Indore, was reportedly engulfed in flames following the collision.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed profound grief over the incident. Governor Bagde issued a statement extending condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for a swift recovery of the injured. Chief Minister Sharma conveyed similar sentiments, describing the incident as heart-wrenching and praying for strength for the affected families.

Local authorities confirmed the rescue of approximately 25 individuals, with officials noting that rescue operations were still underway. The District Magistrate, Saumya Jha, highlighted the difficulty in confirming the total death toll, explaining that efforts to control the fire were ongoing. Congress MP Murari Lal Meena acknowledged the recovery of eight charred bodies and confirmed the hospitalization of 11 injured individuals.

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