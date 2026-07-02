Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Oil Refinery

Ukrainian forces targeted the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo, Russia, causing damage to a primary crude oil processing unit. The Ukrainian General Staff reported the incident on Thursday, stating that further assessment of the damage is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian Forces Struck The Lukoilnizhegorodnefteorgsintez Oil Refinery In The Town Of Kstovo In Russias Nizhny Novgorod Region Overnight | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:15 IST
Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Oil Refinery
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Ukrainian forces have taken a significant step by striking the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery located in the town of Kstovo, within Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, during an overnight operation. This was announced by the Ukrainian General Staff on Thursday.

According to preliminary assessments, the attack focused on a primary crude oil processing unit, which now reportedly bears the brunt of the damage. The Ukrainian General Staff conveyed this information through a Telegram post, indicating that the full extent of the incident's impact is still under evaluation.

This development marks a critical point in the ongoing tensions, with implications that could ripple through the energy sector as the details of the refinery's condition continue to emerge.

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