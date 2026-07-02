Ukrainian Forces Struck The Lukoilnizhegorodnefteorgsintez Oil Refinery In The Town Of Kstovo In Russias Nizhny Novgorod Region Overnight

Ukrainian forces have taken a significant step by striking the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery located in the town of Kstovo, within Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, during an overnight operation. This was announced by the Ukrainian General Staff on Thursday.

According to preliminary assessments, the attack focused on a primary crude oil processing unit, which now reportedly bears the brunt of the damage. The Ukrainian General Staff conveyed this information through a Telegram post, indicating that the full extent of the incident's impact is still under evaluation.

This development marks a critical point in the ongoing tensions, with implications that could ripple through the energy sector as the details of the refinery's condition continue to emerge.