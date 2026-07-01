Ukraine Intensifies Strikes on Russian Territories: Hitting Key Targets

In a bold move, Ukraine has ramped up its military offensive by targeting key Russian facilities, including an oil refinery in Ufa. This marks the second attack on the site, situated over 1,300 kilometers from the frontline. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the strikes and described them as a justified response to Russian aggression.

Additionally, Ukraine targeted a 'strategic' military-industrial complex in the Penza region, crucial for producing components for missile weaponry used against Ukraine. The Ukrainian offensive also expanded to include strikes on two bridges in the Russian-occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, disrupting crucial supply lines.

Ukraine's defense ministry reported that military forces struck 11 oil refineries and several other logistics facilities in June. Actions taken also included significant strikes on Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, aiming to weaken Russia's prolonged military campaign as part of a 40-day strategy approved by Zelenskiy.