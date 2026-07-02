France's Relentless Attack: A New Dawn in World Cup History

France has stormed into the World Cup last 16 with a formidable attacking lineup, reminiscent of the greatest football teams in history. Led by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise, the team has amassed 13 goals in four games, evoking comparisons with Brazil's 2002 triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frances March Into The World Cup Last Has Been Built On An Attacking Force So Relentless That Comparisons With Some Of The Greatest Forward Lines In Football History Are No Longer Sounding Premature With Kylian Mbappe | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:28 IST
France's Relentless Attack: A New Dawn in World Cup History
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France is making waves at the World Cup, advancing to the last 16 with an extraordinary offensive lineup. This team, featuring Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise, has delivered 13 goals in just four matches, inviting comparisons to legendary teams in football history.

The dynamic trio has not only scored consistently but also created a formidable synergy on the field. Olise's five assists have brought him within reach of equalling Pele's World Cup record, while Mbappe's pace continues to unsettle defenses.

Moreover, France's bench strength is noteworthy, with players like Bradley Barcola and Jean-Philippe Mateta ready to make impactful contributions. Deschamps has instilled a strong sense of teamwork, urging star players to contribute defensively and maintain a unified spirit, setting the stage for possible glory.

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