Maritime Incident Near Strait of Hormuz: Oil Tanker Damaged
A Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker was damaged close to the Strait of Hormuz near Oman's coast after a Qatari LNG tanker incident. The cause remains unknown, and the damaged ship is believed to be the Wedyan supertanker. Saudi officials have not commented.
Near the Strait of Hormuz, a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker endured damage close to the coast of Oman, following an incident with a Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker.
According to maritime security sources, the exact cause of the explosion remains unknown, but it's believed the Wedyan supertanker was the affected vessel.
Ship tracking data last recorded the Wedyan within the Gulf on July 3. Saudi authorities have not yet responded to inquiries about the incident.