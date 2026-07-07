Ukrainian Drones Wreak Havoc on Russian Oil Infrastructure

In a series of unprecedented attacks, Ukrainian drones have struck deep into Russian territory, targeting vital oil refineries and ports. These long-range operations have exacerbated fuel shortages across Russia, prompting price hikes and lengthy queues at petrol stations.

The Omsk refinery, one of Russia's largest, experienced a fire outbreak following a drone strike, though no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, Russian air defenses claim to have intercepted the majority of the drones, as the extent of the damage remains uncertain.

Other facilities such as NORSI and Yaroslavl also faced disruptions, with significant damage reported to crucial processing units. As the conflict continues, these strikes highlight Ukraine's growing reach and the escalating impact on Russia's oil industry.