Drones Strike Shadow Fleet: Ukraine Targets Russian Tankers

Ukrainian drones attacked eight Russian tankers delivering fuel to Crimea, intensifying efforts to isolate the region. The drone strikes, targeting vessels under international sanctions, disrupt Russia's logistics and energy supply. Kyiv calls for action against vessels evading sanctions, aiming to weaken Moscow's revenue streams and military operations in Crimea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian Drones Struck Eight Tankers From Russias Socalled Shadow Fleet That Weredelivering Fuel To Crimea Overnight | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:26 IST
Drones Strike Shadow Fleet: Ukraine Targets Russian Tankers
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Ukrainian military drones have reportedly struck eight Russian tankers classified as part of the so-called 'shadow fleet,' which were allegedly delivering fuel to Crimea. The attack forms part of a broader strategy to isolate the Russian-annexed peninsula.

In a statement issued on Telegram, Ukraine's military drone units claimed responsibility for targeting the sanctioned vessels, each with a considerable deadweight of approximately 7,000 tons, in the Sea of Azov. This follows a similar attack on another pair of shadow fleet vessels in the area just a day earlier.

Ukraine's increased tactical attacks on Crimean logistics and energy infrastructure have led to fuel shortages and a state of emergency in the region. Kyiv continues to urge international partners to clamp down on sanctions-evading vessels selling Russian oil, in an effort to cut off Moscow's essential revenue streams.

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