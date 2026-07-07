Drones Strike Shadow Fleet: Ukraine Targets Russian Tankers

Ukrainian military drones have reportedly struck eight Russian tankers classified as part of the so-called 'shadow fleet,' which were allegedly delivering fuel to Crimea. The attack forms part of a broader strategy to isolate the Russian-annexed peninsula.

In a statement issued on Telegram, Ukraine's military drone units claimed responsibility for targeting the sanctioned vessels, each with a considerable deadweight of approximately 7,000 tons, in the Sea of Azov. This follows a similar attack on another pair of shadow fleet vessels in the area just a day earlier.

Ukraine's increased tactical attacks on Crimean logistics and energy infrastructure have led to fuel shortages and a state of emergency in the region. Kyiv continues to urge international partners to clamp down on sanctions-evading vessels selling Russian oil, in an effort to cut off Moscow's essential revenue streams.