Fuel Frenzy: Omsk Grapples With Shortages After Ukrainian Drone Strike
Motorists in Omsk are facing fuel shortages after Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s largest oil refinery. Drivers have experienced queues, but no personnel were injured. Russia’s supply struggle comes as Ukraine targets energy infrastructure to hinder Moscow’s war funding. Local authorities aim to stabilize fuel distribution swiftly.
In Omsk, Russia, long queues of motorists scrambled for fuel after Ukrainian drones hit the country's largest oil refinery, marking one of the deepest incursions into Russian territory since the onset of the war. Despite moderate waiting times of around 20 minutes, panic buying ensued in the Siberian city.
Vitaly Khotsenko, the regional governor, assured that measures are underway to stabilize logistics and maintain fuel supplies at private stations. Complaints surfaced on social media as one major network halted fuel sales to individuals amid fears of shortages.
Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian energy infrastructure aim to cripple funding for Moscow's military, adding pressure to an already tight fuel market exacerbated by peak demand and refinery maintenance. Damage assessments continue at the Omsk facility, with restoration efforts underway.