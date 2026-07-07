Fuel Frenzy: Omsk Grapples With Shortages After Ukrainian Drone Strike

Motorists Are Queuing For Fuel In The Russian City Of Omsk After Ukrainian Drones Hit The Countrys Biggest Oil Refinery In One Of Their Deepest Attacks Inside Russia Since The Start Of The War Reuters Video Showed A Long But Orderly Line Of Vehicles Waiting At A Filling Station On Monday Night

In Omsk, Russia, long queues of motorists scrambled for fuel after Ukrainian drones hit the country's largest oil refinery, marking one of the deepest incursions into Russian territory since the onset of the war. Despite moderate waiting times of around 20 minutes, panic buying ensued in the Siberian city.

Vitaly Khotsenko, the regional governor, assured that measures are underway to stabilize logistics and maintain fuel supplies at private stations. Complaints surfaced on social media as one major network halted fuel sales to individuals amid fears of shortages.

Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian energy infrastructure aim to cripple funding for Moscow's military, adding pressure to an already tight fuel market exacerbated by peak demand and refinery maintenance. Damage assessments continue at the Omsk facility, with restoration efforts underway.