EU Gives Oil and Gas Companies Breathing Room on Methane Law

The European Commission has advised EU governments to temporarily waive penalties for oil and gas companies breaching its methane emissions law. This decision follows pressure from the U.S. to ease the regulations. From 2027, the law mandates imported oil and gas adhere to Europe's emissions monitoring standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:51 IST
EU Gives Oil and Gas Companies Breathing Room on Methane Law
  • Country:
  • European Union

The European Commission has urged EU member states to forgo imposing penalties for oil and gas companies that fail to comply with the EU's methane emissions law over the next three years. This directive comes after significant lobbying from the U.S. government, advocating for a relaxation of the stringent rules.

According to the plan, starting January 2027, any oil and gas imported into the EU is required to meet emissions monitoring standards comparable to those established within Europe. These regulations are intended to tackle methane emissions effectively across the continent.

The Commission stated on Monday that member states should avoid enforcing penalties in 2027, 2028, and 2029. This decision aims to prevent potential supply disruptions, thus ensuring energy stability while gradually aligning with the emission standards.

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