Unearthing History: Snake Evolution, Byzantine Gold, and Puzzling Planetary Systems

Recent science updates have unveiled intriguing discoveries across various fields. A fossil from the Cretaceous Period found in Brazil is shedding new light on the evolution of snakes, such as Tametara mirim, which coexisted with giant plant-eating dinosaurs.

Meanwhile, a Byzantine-era shipwreck off Croatia's coast has revealed gold jewelry suggesting the presence of high-ranking individuals, dating back to the 7th or 8th century.

Additionally, astronomers are baffled by a unique planetary system within the Milky Way, featuring a red dwarf star orbited by a brown dwarf, which itself is circled by a Jupiter-sized planet, all observed using the Very Large Telescope in Chile.