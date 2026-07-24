Unearthing History: Snake Evolution, Byzantine Gold, and Puzzling Planetary Systems

Recent discoveries in science include a well-preserved fossil revealing snake evolution from the Cretaceous Period, Byzantine gold objects uncovering a 7th-century shipwreck off Croatia, and an enigmatic planetary system in the Milky Way challenging traditional astronomical classifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 18:28 IST
Unearthing History: Snake Evolution, Byzantine Gold, and Puzzling Planetary Systems
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  • Brazil

Recent science updates have unveiled intriguing discoveries across various fields. A fossil from the Cretaceous Period found in Brazil is shedding new light on the evolution of snakes, such as Tametara mirim, which coexisted with giant plant-eating dinosaurs.

Meanwhile, a Byzantine-era shipwreck off Croatia's coast has revealed gold jewelry suggesting the presence of high-ranking individuals, dating back to the 7th or 8th century.

Additionally, astronomers are baffled by a unique planetary system within the Milky Way, featuring a red dwarf star orbited by a brown dwarf, which itself is circled by a Jupiter-sized planet, all observed using the Very Large Telescope in Chile.

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