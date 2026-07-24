Unveiling Mysteries: Insights into Snakes, Byzantine Shipwreck, and Galactic Enigmas

A well-preserved snake fossil from southeastern Brazil is providing crucial insights into the evolution of snakes. The fossil of Tametara mirim, a snake from the Cretaceous Period, offers valuable clues to understanding these creatures that thrived alongside dinosaurs, crocodiles, and ancient birds.

In a different discovery, Byzantine artifacts from a shipwreck off Croatia's southern coast suggest it was no ordinary merchant vessel. Archaeologists believe the gold jewelry and other findings indicate the presence of a high-ranking individual on board, dating the ship back to the 7th or 8th century.

Meanwhile, scientists face new challenges with a peculiar planetary system in the Milky Way. Featuring a red dwarf star, a brown dwarf, and a Jupiter-sized planet, this system significantly differs from our solar system, leaving researchers searching for adequate terminology to describe its uniqueness.