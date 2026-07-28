Devastating Earthquake Rocks Japan's Kumamoto: Power Outages and Injuries Reported

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, leaving a trail of destruction that disrupted daily life and injured at least 50 people. Thousands of homes experienced power outages, while crucial infrastructure like roads and bridges incurred significant damage.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed deep concern during a press briefing in Tokyo, noting that casualty assessments are ongoing, with fires, structural collapses, and train disruptions exacerbating the crisis. She urged residents to prioritize safety, recommending evacuation to secure locations.

Emergency services responded swiftly as the earthquake's aftershocks posed additional threats, especially to residents in affected areas. The tremor prompted a temporarily lifted tsunami warning and caused companies like TSMC, Sony, and Fujifilm to evacuate staff. The event serves as a stark reminder of Japan's vulnerability to seismic activity.