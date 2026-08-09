China's Inflation Eases: Economic Growth Challenges Persist

China's inflation rates experienced a notable easing in July, with both producer and consumer inflation showing a marked slowdown, as revealed by official data on Sunday.

This deceleration aligns with reduced global energy prices despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, such as the U.S.-Iran conflict.

The Chinese government is committed to bolstering growth, especially given the two-speed economy characterized by robust factory output alongside weak domestic demand.

Authorities plan to invigorate the economy by stepping up fiscal spending on infrastructure projects, a move signaled by the Politburo in July though the impact may take some time to materialize as economic momentum softened noticeably in the second quarter.

July's producer price index increased by 3.5% from the previous year, the smallest rise in three months and lower than the anticipated 3.8% increase in a Reuters poll, reflecting the challenges domestic manufacturers face amidst rising input costs and sluggish demand.