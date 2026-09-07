France's Wine Crisis: Climate Change Hits Vintage Production

In a significant blow to the wine industry, France is set to experience its lowest wine output in decades, with predictions indicating a dramatic 50% drop in champagne production this year. The country's agriculture ministry attributed this decline to the severe summer heatwaves and prolonged droughts, which have recently scorched vineyards.

Despite initial favorable conditions at the start of the year, the intense summer weather took a toll on grape yields, resulting in a projected production of 33.9 million hectolitres in 2026, which represents a decrease of 6% compared to the previous year. Moreover, this figure is 17% lower than the five-year average between 2021 and 2025.

Adding to the industry's woes are U.S. tariffs and a shift in consumer preferences, leading to reduced wine consumption. French agriculture, more broadly, is grappling with climate-induced challenges, prompting the government to announce an emergency aid package exceeding €1 billion for affected farmers.