Playing for Manchester United was highest part of my career: Bruno Fernandes

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has admitted that playing for Manchester United was a dream come true and the highest part of his career.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 04-06-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 23:18 IST
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Image Credit: ANI

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has admitted that playing for Manchester United was a dream come true and the highest part of his career. "You know, I will say the truth that I was scared. It was a dream (come true) but it was a big dream," Fernandes said in an Instagram Live interview with Mario Djurovski.

"For me, playing in England and for Manchester (United) was the highest part of my career. To play in the Premier League, for one of the best teams in the world," he added. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Fernandes was enjoying a dream start to life at Old Trafford as he scored three goals and contributed four assists across his first nine appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"When I received the call saying: 'Bruno, you have the chance of moving to Manchester' I called my wife, my brother, my sister, my mother and just started crying," Bruno said. "But I was crying through happiness. I fought all my life for this, for this top club. The chance was here and I needed to take it with both hands, to follow my dream," he added.

Premier League had confirmed its return date as June 17 and all the matches will be played behind closed doors. Fernandes is likely to play with Paul Pogba for the first-time. "Yes, of course, I think Paul is one of the best players in Manchester and in the world. He was injured for a lot of time. The opportunity to play side to side with him is fantastic because you want to play with the best players you can," Fernandes said.

Before the suspension of Premier League due to the coronavirus-pandemic, Liverpool was at the top of the standings and was 25 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool is just two wins away from lifting the title. (ANI)

