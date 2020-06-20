Abhinav Mukund recalls his Test debut for India

Left Menu
Nine years ago, on June 20, 2011, an opening batsman from Tamil Nadu, Abhinav Mukund, made his Test debut for India against West Indies. Reminiscing the day on Twitter, Mukund posted that he was the "268th player" to bat for the national squad.

20-06-2020
Former Indian batsman Abhinav Mukund (Photo/ Abhinav Mukund Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Nine years ago, on June 20, 2011, an opening batsman from Tamil Nadu, Abhinav Mukund, made his Test debut for India against West Indies. Reminiscing the day on Twitter, Mukund posted that he was the "268th player" to bat for the national squad. Played in Jamaica's Kingston, coincidentally, the match also marked the Test debut for the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Recalling his Test debut, Mukund on Saturday tweeted: "On this day in 2011, I was handed the absolute honour to become the 268th player to play for the country. A moment I will never forget for the rest of my life. #bargethedoor." In his first Test, Mukund scored 36 runs. In the first innings, he played a knock of 11 runs while in the second innings, he registered 25 runs.

Mukund played seven Tests for India, managing to score 320 runs at an average of 22.85. His last Test match was against Sri Lanka in July 2017. The left-handed batsman has played 145 first-class matches, registering 10,258 runs with 300 being his highest score. (ANI)

