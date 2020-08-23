Left Menu
Golf-German Popov takes three-shot lead at women's British Open

The 27-year-old world number 304 equalled the lowest round of the week to put herself in contention for a maiden major title, posting an eagle and two birdies on another difficult scoring day. Popov, who qualified for the Open with a top-10 finish at the Marathon Classic this month, showed great composure to sink a 30-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole as she cemented her position atop the leaderboard.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 01:12 IST
Golf-German Popov takes three-shot lead at women's British Open
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Germany's Sophia Popov grabbed a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the women's British Open at Royal Troon as she carded a bogey-free four-under-par 67 in the third round on Saturday. The 27-year-old world number 304 equalled the lowest round of the week to put herself in contention for a maiden major title, posting an eagle and two birdies on another difficult scoring day.

Popov, who qualified for the Open with a top-10 finish at the Marathon Classic this month, showed great composure to sink a 30-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole as she cemented her position atop the leaderboard. "I'm extremely happy. Four under and bogey-free is more than I could have hoped for," Popov said.

"I managed to not put myself in positions where I was freaking out. I was playing solid and that's because I was very patient. "I'd be lying if I said I'm not going to be super nervous tomorrow morning - the nerves are going to be there so I need to realise that and play with them."

Australian Minjee Lee and Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura are the only other two players under-par for the tournament, with both one-under overall after posting third-round scores of 69. Two-times major champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand posted a hard-fought 72 to sit six strokes behind Popov and retain an outside chance of victory.

Overnight leader Dani Holmqvist, who was the only player to finish under-par on Friday, fell out of contention after a dismal round of 77.

