Left Menu

AIBA appoints Olympic champion former boxer Istvan Kovacs as Secretary General

The International Boxing Association AIBA has appointed two-time world champion and Olympic gold-winning former boxer Istvan Kovacs as its Secretary General.The decision was taken by the AIBA Board of Directors on Monday during a meeting via video conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:47 IST
AIBA appoints Olympic champion former boxer Istvan Kovacs as Secretary General

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has appointed two-time world champion and Olympic gold-winning former boxer Istvan Kovacs as its Secretary General.

The decision was taken by the AIBA Board of Directors on Monday during a meeting via video conference. ''The fate of our organization has to be decided and will be decided by the boxers themselves...they know it from the inside and understand the needs for our sport better than any managers,'' said AIBA President Umar Kremlev.

''...I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors members have approved Istvan Kovacs as AIBA Secretary General. I am positive that as Secretary General he will be able to bring AIBA to a fundamentally new efficiency level and transparency of management,'' he added.

The 50-year-old Kovacs hails from Hungary and was the bantamweight Olympic champion in the 1996 Atlanta Games. He finished his amateur career with a phenomenal record of 282 wins against 14 losses.

His amateur world titles came in the 1991 and 1997 editions.

After turning professional, he held the WBO featherweight world title in 2001 and ended his stint in the circuit with 22 wins against just a solitary loss.

''I am very grateful for the confidence placed in me by the AIBA Board of Directors. It is a great honor and at the same time a great responsibility to become the Secretary General of the International Boxing Association...,'' he said in a statement issued by AIBA.

''I see that the new AIBA leadership is heading in the right direction and is committed to working with full dedication to support and reinforce this course of positive change.

''I am sure that together we will be able to carry out all the necessary reforms and bring AIBA to a fundamentally new level,'' he added.

Kovacs will take over later this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CAA will be implemented 'in time'; Cong fooling people by saying it will not allow Act in Assam:Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented in time.Nadda after releasing the partys manifesto for the Assam elections said that the law, which...

Norway blocks Rolls-Royce's plan to sell engine maker to Russia

Norway will prohibit the planned sale by Britains Rolls-Royce of a Norwegian maritime engine maker to a Russian company on national security grounds, the Nordic countrys justice minister told parliament on Tuesday. Based on Norways west coa...

Wecript, next-generation private & safe search engine, India’s answer to global tech giants

Whats the one thing that you crave for For some people, its financial freedom and for some, its freedom in a relationship. At the end of the day, you need your space, freedom, and control over your life. Privacy and control over your person...

I'm platform agnostic: Ananya Panday on venturing into digital space

Actor Ananya Panday says she would love to foray into the digital space as she believes in telling stories, regardless of the medium. The Student of the Year 2 actor said the streamers have been a blessing amid the coronavirus pandemic.Im l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021