Left Menu

Have seen encouraging response towards Tennis Premier League in past two years: Leander Paes

After two successful years, the Tennis Premier League is all set to make a grand return for its third season. Promising to be bigger and better this year, the aim of the league is to popularise tennis as a sport in India and provide a platform to the young talented players of the country, also equipping them for global competition.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:39 IST
Have seen encouraging response towards Tennis Premier League in past two years: Leander Paes
India tennis legend Leander Paes (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After two successful years, the Tennis Premier League is all set to make a grand return for its third season. Promising to be bigger and better this year, the aim of the league is to popularise tennis as a sport in India and provide a platform to the young talented players of the country, also equipping them for global competition. The league which was launched in 2018 by Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and tennis maestro Leander Paes, gained popularity across India and this year it will host 8 powerful teams with 80 players.

The third season launched in March 2021 and the auction took place on Tuesday with the owners of the respective 8 teams in attendance. Pune Jaguars, Bengaluru Spartans, Delhi Binny's Brigade, Gujarat Panthers, Mumbai Leon Army, Chennai Stallions, Rajasthan Tigers, and Finecab Hyderabad Strikers are the eight teams in the competition. Leander Paes commented: "The Tennis Premier League has seen tremendous growth since its inception and I'm very excited for its third season now that too with international players. We have 8 strong teams in the league and we have seen encouraging response in the past two years, which only promises that this season will be much larger at scale."

Each team with a celebrity co-owner will be competing for the title. Leander Paes, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonali Bendre Behl, and Divya Khosla Kumar were present to select the best players for their respective teams. The auctions also saw the presence of prolific director Vishal Bhardwaj who is an avid supporter of the league. Also present was actor Suniel Shetty whose company Body First is the hydration partner for the Chennai Stallions. Founders Kunal Thakur and Mrunal Jain promised an enthralling championship this year and aim to create an environment that is the perfect amalgamation of sports and entertainment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mission Sagar IV INS Jalashwa arrives at Port Ehoala in Madagascar

As part of Mission Sagar - IV, Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa arrived at Port Ehoala, Madagascar on 22 March 2021. The ship will deliver a consignment of 1,000 Metric Tonne of rice and 100,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets in response to an appeal...

Deepen trade with Turkey but ready sanctions, EU report says

The European Union should start negotiations on deeper trade ties with Turkey but be ready to impose economic sanctions if Ankara moves against the blocs interests, according to a report prepared for a summit of EU leaders this week. The of...

TN polls: Cong demands action against AIADMK city candidate

The Congress in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer seeking registration of a case against an AIADMK candidate for allegedly threatening its nominee contesting the April 6 assembly elections from a city...

Maha: Fire at cloth factory in Bhiwandi; no casualties

A fire broke out at a cloth factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district on Tuesday, but no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.The blaze erupted at the factory in Fatima Nagar at 3.45 pm, said Santosh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021