The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-SWOT-SRH Big question: Will Kedar Jadhav be 'x factor' in SRH middle-order By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) One of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League over the last five years, Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to improve upon their middle-order batting during this edition of the tournament.

SPO-SHOOT-OLY-LD TEAM Bhaker to represent India in three events in Olympics, Elavenil included as Chinki misses out New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) World number one Elavenil Valarivan was on Sunday included in a 15-member Indian shooting contingent for the Tokyo Olympics where the highly accomplished Manu Bhaker will represent the country in three events.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PUJARA I am not a power-hitter but I try to learn from likes of Virat and Rohit: Pujara on T20 Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara's reputation as a Test specialist had hampered his IPL prospects for last few years but India's No 3 is now ready to turn the corner for CSK in the upcoming edition, having picked up cues from the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

SPO-ROWING-VACCINATION 35 rowers, including Tokyo Olympics hopefuls, get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) As many as 35 Indian rowers, including those preparing for Tokyo Olympics qualification, have been given their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, making them the first sports group in the country to get fully vaccinated.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MISHRA-INTERVIEW A good leg-spinner always evolves under a good captain: Amit Mishra By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Wrist spin is a difficult craft that not only requires hours of honing the skill sets but also a leader who backs its practitioner in difficult moments of the game, feels one of IPL's most successful leg-spinners, Amit Mishra.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SHUBHMAN-INTERVIEW Strike-rate is overrated: Gill By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) ''Strike-rate is kind of overrated,'' asserted India's emerging star Shubman Gill, for whom a batsman's biggest strength is adapting to different situations without having a fixed batting style.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IWL-POSTPONED IWL play-offs postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The upcoming play-off matches of the Indian Women's League (IWL) have been postponed owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-NAT-ONEDAY-FINAL Mithali Raj-led Railways thrash Jharkhand to win 12th National Women's One Day title Rajkot, Apr 4 (PTI) The formidable Indian Railways once again annexed the National One Day Championships title with a crushing seven-wicket victory over Jharkhand in the final here on Sunday.

SPO-BAD-PARA-LD DUBAI Pramod Bhagat wins gold in singles and doubles in Dubai Para Badminton (Eds: Updates with quotes) Dubai, Apr 4 (PTI) World number one Pramod Bhagat won the men's singles gold in the SL4 category at the Dubai Para Badminton tournament after defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-HCA-AZHARUDDIN IPL 2021: Azharuddin offers to host IPL games in Hyderabad New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Former India skipper and Hyderabad Cricket Association president, Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday offered the state body's facilities to BCCI to host the upcoming IPL matches in case the games are shifted out of COVID-hit Mumbai.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-KAIF Players are in good rhythm, we will look to go one up: DC assistant coach Kaif Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said most of his players, including new skipper Rishabh Pant, are in good rhythm going into the IPL as they aim to go one better compared to last time when Mumbai Indians dashed their dreams of a maiden title.

SPO-CRI-SA-LD FINE South Africa fined for minimum over-rate in first ODI against Pakistan Dubai, Apr 4 (PTI) South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in their first ODI in Centurion.

SPO-SHOOT-COACH-DEAD Noted shooting coach Sanjay Chakraverty dead Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Noted shooting coach Sanjay Chakraverty, who has given India some of its finest shooters, including guiding the likes of Olympic medallist Gagan Narang and Anjali Bhagwat, died here.

He was 79, and died on Saturday night.

SPO-FOOT-IND-WOM-COACH Indian women's team going all-out in preparation for Uzbekistan friendly: coach New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Travelling to Uzbekistan well ahead of the two friendly matches was a right decision since the conditions are in complete contrast to what they experienced back home says India's women's football head coach Maymol Rocky.

SPO-TT-SUHAS-DEATH Former TT international player Suhas Kulkarni dead Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Well-known former international table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni died in neighbouring Thane on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi slips in 3rd round at ANA Inspiration Rancho Mirage (California), Apr 4 (PTI) A rough third round of 3-over 75 caused Indian golfer Aditi Ashok to slip to Tied-70 at the ANA Inspiration here.

SPO-GOLF-IND-LAHIRI Lahiri shoots another 69 for 5th place at Valero Texas Open San Antonio, Apr 4 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri fired a second successive three-under 69 in the third round to jump three places to the fifth position at the Valero Texas Open here.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-FOUNDATION Virat Kohli's foundation to set up animal shelters in Mumbai New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli's foundation will set up two 'animal shelters' on the outskirts of Mumbai as a part of its animal welfare project.

