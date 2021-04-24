Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals

Coming off back-to-back three-set matches, No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 win over Great Britain's Cameron Norrie on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Barcelona Open. The 11-time Barcelona champion saved two of three break points and took advantage of five double-faults by Norrie. Nadal will meet fellow Spaniard and No. 6 seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who outlasted No. 4 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in two hours and 35 minutes.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles joins Gap's Athleta, ends Nike deal

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has signed up with Gap Inc's Athleta brand for a new apparel partnership, ending an almost six-year deal with Nike Inc. Biles, the most decorated gymnast in world championship history at age 24, said in an Instagram post on Friday she wanted to partner with a brand that shares her "passion to help girls rise and own their limitless potential."

WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart

The top two seeds, Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Romania's Simona Halep, respectively, scored quarterfinal victories Friday and moved on to the semifinal round at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany. Fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine joined them, advancing past seventh-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2.

Tiger posts photo of himself on crutches says rehab is 'coming along'

Tiger Woods posted a photo of himself on crutches on Friday and said his rehab is "coming along" two months after the golf great suffered severe leg injuries when his car careened off a road near Los Angeles and crashed. The photo on the Instagram account of the 45-year-old American showed him smiling on a golf course with a black and white dog.

Nets' Kevin Durant out again vs. Celtics

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss Friday night's game against the Boston Celtics due to his left thigh injury. It will mark the third consecutive contest Durant has missed since injuring the thigh during Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat.

Japanese F1 GP to remain at Suzuka until end of 2024

The Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka until at least the end of the 2024 season after Formula One and circuit owners announced a three-year contract extension on Saturday. The figure of eight-track southwest of Nagoya first hosted a Formula One race in 1987 and has provided the decider for 11 drivers' championships.

NFL wants vaccines to be 'conveniently available' to players

The NFL is encouraging teams to make the COVID-19 vaccine "easily and conveniently available" for all players, families and team staff members but stopped short of requiring vaccinations for players in a memo issued Friday. The memo said that 14 teams already have held a "vaccination day" for team personnel, and 11 more have them scheduled. The league also is working with CVS to arrange for vaccinations for people away from team facilities.

Snooker: McGill eliminates title holder O'Sullivan at World Championship

Anthony McGill upset reigning champion, Ronnie O'Sullivan, 13-12 in the World Championship second round on Friday, denying him a shot at a record-equalling seventh Crucible title. World number 16 McGill, a losing semi-finalist at the venue in Sheffield, England in 2020, got off to a strong start and won six of the eight frames in the morning session.

Chiefs acquire Pro Bowl LT Orlando Brown Jr. from Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs took a significant step forward in protecting star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blindside by acquiring Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. The Chiefs confirmed the deal, which is pending the result of a physical.

NHL fines Leafs' Joe Thornton $3K for interference

The NHL fined Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton $3,017 on Friday for interference in Thursday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets. With 7:29 left in the third period of Toronto's 5-3 win, Thornton upended Mathieu Perrault while the Jets forward was well away from the puck.

(With inputs from agencies.)