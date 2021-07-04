Left Menu

Golf-Australian Herbert secures Irish Open title in style

"It's a bit fulfilling, I feel I was probably at one of my low points in my life two years ago when I played at Lahinch in the Irish Open. "I feel like I've done full swing and come back around and won the event.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 22:40 IST
Golf-Australian Herbert secures Irish Open title in style
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Lucas Herbert completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Irish Open on Sunday to win his second European Tour title, as he carded a four-under-par 68 in the final round to finish three strokes ahead of Swede Rikard Karlberg. Herbert came into the final round at the Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown holding a one-shot advantage over American Johannes Veerman and the 25-year-old started strongly, firing birdies at the second and third holes.

He shook off the disappointment of a bogey on the fifth before making another birdie immediately after the turn and two more at the 15th and 17th holes completed the job. "It's an unbelievable feeling," Herbert said. "It's a bit fulfilling, I feel I was probably at one of my low points in my life two years ago when I played at Lahinch in the Irish Open.

"I feel like I've done full swing and come back around and won the event. It's pretty satisfying and I'm pretty satisfied stood here right now. "The more big events that you play the better. You get more comfortable in those so I can take some more opportunities when I do get those chances."

The victory earned Herbert a place in the British Open at Royal St George's from July 15–18 alongside Karlberg and Veerman. Karlberg produced a solid 67 with three of his five birdies coming on the back nine while Veerman was left to rue bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021