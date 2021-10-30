Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh wins 11th Hockey India senior women National Championship

Madhya Pradesh defeated Haryana 1-0 to win the 11th Hockey India senior women National Championship 2021 here in Jhansi on Saturday, while Punjab went past Maharashtra 2-1 to finish third in the competition.

ANI | Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:10 IST
Madhya Pradesh wins 11th Hockey India senior women National Championship
Madhya Pradesh team (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh defeated Haryana 1-0 to win the 11th Hockey India senior women National Championship 2021 here in Jhansi on Saturday, while Punjab went past Maharashtra 2-1 to finish third in the competition. Madhya Pradesh's Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta (9') found the back of the net early in the final against Haryana and thereafter the Madhya Pradesh side kept Haryana at bay throughout the game and walked off as winners of the tournament.

As per the Hockey India release, speaking about their victory, Madhya Pradesh Coach Vandana Uikey said, "It feels really good to win the tournament, especially because we have won the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship for the first time. It was a very close match. The players played very well. We had more ball possession than the other team." Uikey further spoke about the aspects that impressed her the most about the Madhya Pradesh side in the final and said, "The players played an outstanding game. The fitness level shown by the team in the Final was really good. That was an advantage for us. Our Goalkeeper Deepa Sharma played outstandingly as well. She saved a lot of goals during the match. This tournament was a good experience for the team as well."

Earlier today, Punjab earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hockey Maharashtra to finish third in the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021. Captain Reena Rani (44') and Sarabdeep Kaur (50') scored a goal each for the winning side, meanwhile, Priya Dubey (18') scored the only goal for Maharashtra. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021