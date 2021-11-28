Left Menu

Premier League match between Spurs and Burnley postponed after heavy snowfall

Sunday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Burnley FC has been postponed after adverse weather conditions.

PL match between Spurs and Burnley postponed after heavy snowfall (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Sunday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Burnley FC has been postponed after adverse weather conditions. The weather in the northwest of England has had an impact in Lancashire, where Burnley were due to play Spurs at Turf Moor.

With the snow continuing to fall in the stadium with less than an hour to go until kick-off, the volume of snow coverage on the pitch was deemed too much for the game to be played. Having earlier checked the pitch around lunchtime, match officials had waited for Antonio Conte and his Tottenham team to arrive at the ground shortly before 1 pm before a decision over the game was made.

"GAME POSTPONED Due to concerns with the playing surface and surrounding areas, it's been deemed that the game can't go ahead safely. #UTC," Burnley FC tweeted. (ANI)

