IPL 2022: Really excited to stay with Delhi Capitals, say retained players

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje ahead of next year's mega auction.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:45 IST
IPL 2022: Really excited to stay with Delhi Capitals, say retained players
Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw (Photo/ Delhi Capitals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje ahead of next year's mega auction. All-rounder Axar Patel thanked the Delhi Capitals family for backing him.

"My journey with the Delhi Capitals has been very special. I would like to thank the DC family for showing so much trust and faith in me. I am very excited about playing in the upcoming season," said Axar in an official release. Opening batter Prithvi Shaw said: "It has been an amazing journey for me with the franchise since 2018, and they have supported me through ups and downs, for which I am very grateful. Thank you for showing the belief."

Meanwhile, South African speedster Anrich Nortje said: "It's been an unbelievable journey for me with Delhi so far, and I've learnt so much from everyone around the squad. The overall environment has been superb the last two seasons, and I can't wait to join the team again." Delhi Capitals qualified for three successive playoffs in the last three seasons, reaching their first final in the 2020 edition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

