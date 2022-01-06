Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa cancelled
Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia and had his visa cancelled after arriving in Melbourne late Wednesday to defend his title at the season-opening tennis major.
The Australian Border Force issued a statement early Thursday local time saying Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet entry requirements and “has visa has been subsequently cancelled''.
The top-ranked Djokovic flew in after receiving a medical exemption from the strict vaccination requirements in place for the Australian Open, where he is a nine-time winner.
Australian media reported that Djokovic's team had applied for the wrong type of visa. It led Serbia's president to blast the “harassment” of the 20-time major winner, who spent the night at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport.
The medical exemption had been been expected to allow him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needed to meet strict border regulations to enter the country.
