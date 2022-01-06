FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Factbox on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Gambia. Africa Cup of Nations record

Previous appearances in finals: none Drawn in Group F with Mali, Mauritania and Tunisia

- - - Coach: Tom Saintfiet

The Belgian has been in charge of 10 different national teams but getting tiny Gambia to the Cup of Nations finals is his finest achievement. The 48-year-old has worked across the globe at clubs in the Faroe Islands, Finland, Jordan, Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa and Tanzania.

He took over at Gambia in mid-2018, making it one of his longest stints to date. - - -

Key player: Musa Barrow Age: 23. Striker. One of several Italy-based players in the squad, Barrow scored a key goal in the qualifiers to help his country to their first finals.

He moved from West Africa to Atalanta while a teenager and was later loaned to Bologna, before making the move permament in July. Barrow has five Serie A goals this season. - - -

FIFA world ranking Dec 2021: 150 How they qualified: Top placed team in Group D, ahead of Gabon, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Babouccar Gaye (Rot-Weiss Koblenz), Alagie Modou Jobe (Black Leopards) Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona)

Defenders: Omar Colley (Sampdoria), James Gomez (Horsens), Pa Modou Jagne (Dietikon), Mohammed Jallow-Mbye (Solvesborg), Saidy Janko (Real Valladolid), Bubacarr Sanneh (unattached), Noah Sonko-Sundberg (Ostersund), Ibou Touray (Salford City) Midfielders: Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers), Modou Barrow (Jeonbuk Motors), Musa Barrow (Bologna), Yusupha Bobb (Piacenza), Ebrima Colley (Spezia), Ebrima Darboe (Roma), Abdoulie Jallow (RFC Seraing), Sulayman Marreh (Gent), Ebrima Sohna (Fortune FC)

Forwards: Muhammed Badamosi (Kortrijk), Assan Ceesay (FC Zurich), Dembo Darboe (Shakhtyor Soligorsk), Lamin Jallow (Fehervar), Bubacarr Jobe (Norrby), Yusupha Njie (Boavista), Steve Trawally (Ajman). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

