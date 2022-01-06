Play resumes after rain wipes out two sessions on day four

Play resumed after rain wiped out two sessions of play on day four of the second Test between India and South Africa here.

A total of 34 overs are expected to be bowled in the remainder of the day.

South Africa need 122 runs to win the match and restore parity in the three-match rubber, while the visiting Indians need eight wickets to emerge victorious and script their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. India scored 202 and 266 in their two innings and South Africa after having scored 229 in their first essay are 118 for 2 in pursuit of 240.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

