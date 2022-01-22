No. 2 Medvedev into 4th round at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev didn't mind the crowd reaction this time.

The No. 2-ranked Medvedev had a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Botic Van de Zandschulp in the third round, two days after a challenging second-round win over Nick Kyrgios.

The U.S. Open champion was unsettled by the booing and jeering when he took on one of the local favorites but had no such concerns on Margaret Court Arena as he advanced to the fourth round for the fourth straight year in Australia.

"I'll put it this way. It's easier to play a guy from the Netherlands than a guy from Australia in Australia, in Melbourne," he told the crowd, before offering some relationship advice to the fans. "Every good relationship must have it's ups and downs. I hope it's going to be more good times than bad times, otherwise, it doesn't work." Medvedev, a finalist in 2021, will next face either Maxime Cressy of the U.S. or Australian wildcard entry Chris O'Connell.

