Soccer-Top U.S. player Horan sent on loan to Lyon

United States Female Player of the Year nL1N2T203S Lindsey Horan will join Olympique Lyonnais on loan through June 2023, the Portland Thorns said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 05:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 05:36 IST
United States Female Player of the Year nL1N2T203S Lindsey Horan will join Olympique Lyonnais on loan through June 2023, the Portland Thorns said on Thursday. The 2019 World Cup winner was named Most Valuable Player of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2018 and brought home the championship in the top-flight American league in 2017.

"Lindsey has been a massive part of this club’s success," Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc said in a statement. "We look forward to watching her succeed abroad." The 27-year-old midfielder joined Lyon as the seven-times Women's Champions League winners announced the five-month loan of Danish Player of the Year Signe Bruun to Manchester United, the biggest deal in England's Women's Super League transfer window, according to Sky Sports https://www.skysports.com/transfer/news/12691/12526902/wsl-manchester-united-sign-forward-signe-bruun-after-completing-diane-caldwell-and-jade-moore.

Horan will be reunited with U.S. team mate Catarina Macario, with whom she brought home the Olympic bronze medal last year. Horan previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, signing with the capital team a decade ago after forgoing offers at the collegiate level before returning to the U.S. in 2016.

